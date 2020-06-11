Pohlad Family Pledge $25M

GO MEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS Top 40/Rhythmic KZGO (GO 95.3) and Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3) has announced its owners, the POHLAD family, will be committing $25 million to racial justice in response to the murder of GEORGE FLOYD. The POHLAD family, who also own the MINNESOTA TWINS, plan to work with the local government, philanthropic organizations and the business community to help rebuild businesses that have been destroyed, with the goal of ensuring the continued cultural diversity and affordability of the local areas.

The POHLAD family plans to partner with other equally committed organizations over the longterm to help change the systems that create racial inequities and marginalize people of color.

