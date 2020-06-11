Sold

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. is selling W290CV/MUNCY, PA to VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC for $65,000. The primary station is listed as SUNBURY BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WMLP-A/MILTON, PA. MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is also selling K275CP/PHOENIX to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for $80,000; the translator rebroadcasts Religion KIHP-A/MESA-PHOENIX.

In other filings with the FCC, MTD, INC. is donating News-Talk KRUI-A/RUIDOSO DOWNS, NM to the VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, NM.

AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING, INC. is donating Contemporary Christian WPSF/CLEWISTON, FL to CALL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC.

CENTRO DE FE Y AVIVAMINETO DEL SANTO ESPIRITU INC. is donating low power FM KCDE-LP/HOUSTON to HOPE FRANCO ORGANIZATION INCORPORATION.

JJIE CORP. has applied for an STA to operate KSRR-A/PROVO, UT with reduced power at an alternate site to get the station back on the air, citing delays due to ground freezing, loss of its permitted site, difficulty securing a new site, city rejection of an application to build on another site, and an investor's withdrawal due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNAKE RIVER RADIO LLC has filed for an STA to operate KPCQ-A/CHUBBUCK, ID with an emergency wire antenna to return the station to the air before its license automatically expires.

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH (KXMJ-LP/MARYSVILLE, CA, financial hardship) and LOTUS LOS ANGELES CORP. (K276GK/POMONA, CA, interference issues).

And ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Jazz KVJZ/VAIL, CO to PUBLIC BROADCASTING OF COLORADO, INC. for $150,000.

