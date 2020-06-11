Food Drive

SUMMITMEDIA's RICHMOND, VA cluster collected 87,004 meals for needy families in RICHMOND in its "virtual fundraiser" FEED RICHMOND.

The food drive normally takes place in the FALL, but due to the increased need for aid due to job losses and furloughs prompted by the pandemic and local food bank FEEDMORE and other additional temporary food pantries seeing a rise in people seeking help, the drive was moved up and taken online. OM/PD MELISSA CHASE told ALL ACCESS, "One of the best parts about the power of radio is creating positive ways to impact our community and we are beyond grateful to the generosity of our listeners for donating 87,004 meals to FEED RICHMOND! "

The SUMMITMEDIA RICHMOND cluster includes Country WKHK (K95), Classic Hip Hop WKHK-HD2-W282CA (G104.3), Hot AC WURV (103.7 PLAY), Sports WURV-HD2-W291CL (SPORTS 106.1), Adult Hits WJSR (100.9 JACK FM), and Classic Rock WKLR (CLASSIC ROCK 96.5).

« see more Net News