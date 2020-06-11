Sam Alex

REISING RADIO PARTNERS Country WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3) FRANKLIN, IN has added SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s “THE SAM ALEX SHOW" for nights. The show can be heard on the station MONDAY through FRIDAY 7p-midnight.

"We are excited to add SAM to our line up at KORN Country," said PD FRITZ MOSER. "His authentic approach to guest interviews, lifestyle and other content will add new life into nights in SOUTH-CENTRAL INDIANA."

