Coming Monday

MAX MEDIA News-Talk-R&B Oldies WGH-A-W265EF (1310 THE POWER)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH is flipping to Business Talk as MONEY TALK 1310 AND 100.9 on MONDAY (6/15).

The programming will include COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING WITH GORDON DEAL," RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' KEN COLEMAN and DAVE RAMSEL, BLOOMBERG RADIO, and a local legal advice afternoon show, "LEGAL JARGON WITH ATTORNEY TIM ANDERSON."

VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL said, “With unemployment at an all-time high and the stock market all over the place, I can't recall a time in history when money was such a foreground topic. We've assembled an amazing team of financial and legal experts to help you navigate these challenging economic times.”

« see more Net News