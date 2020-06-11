Cooper (Photo: LinkedIn)

SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE Editor in Chief AUDREY COOPER is joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK as Editor in Chief, starting JULY 20th.

COOPER will oversee the station's local news operations, including the radio newsroom and THE GOTHAMIST website, and WNYC's local talk shows "THE BRIAN LEHRER SHOW" and "ALL OF IT." Head of Live Radio MEGAN RYAN, News Dir. SEAN BOWDITCH, and GOTHAMIST Exec. Editor JEN CHUNG will report to COOPER.

In an internal note to staff, Chief Content Officer ANDREW GOLIS said, "Even before the devastating events of the last few months, we knew we needed a leader with a rare combination of skills and strengths -- someone who understands the unique role public media plays on the media landscape, and who has the tenacity and commitment to address some of our most urgent internal needs head-on. And in conversations we hosted with all of you about who the organization needed in this role, we heard what we need. A visionary leader who can articulate WNYC’s growing role in this community as an essential local news service. A communicative and collaborative manager with experience bringing their team and community along to develop and achieve a collective vision. A great journalist with the judgment to make the right decisions, both about overall editorial priorities and individual stories. And most critically, a change agent with a track record of modernizing a newsroom’s staff to make it more representative of the community it serves and make it work in new ways to serve that community.

"We have found such a leader in AUDREY."

COOPER, who joined the CHRONICLE in 2006 and was named Editor in Chief in 2015 (the youngest woman to serve as EIC of a major U.S. newspaper), wrote in her own note to staff that public radio informed her decision to make journalism her career and "introduced me to the awesome power of fact-based storytelling to confront wrongdoing, to help us understand each other, and to produce enlightened citizens. That’s something this country needs more than ever." She promised that WNYC will strive to fill the need for NEW YORK to have "AMERICA’s greatest local news coverage" and that "WNYC will emerge from this more relevant than media has ever been." She added, noting a lack of diversity in the newsroom, "Changing this is my first priority. I will put people of color in positions to decide what we cover, and I will make sure more people of color are telling those stories." COOPER has also been hosting the CHRONICLE's podcast "FIFTH & MISSION."

« see more Net News