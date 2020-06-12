Paul And Al

iHEARTMEDIA Rock WHJY (94 HJY)/PROVIDENCE, RI has announced a 30-year anniversary celebration of THE PAUL AND AL MORNING SHOW on JULY 15th, when the station will air a compilation of show highlights and snippets from their three decades. The morning duo joined WHJY in the summer of 1990 and were inducted into the RHODE ISLAND RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2008.

“Thirty years goes by fast when you’re in a great place every day,” said PAUL. “We’re surrounded by management and staff that are smart, funny, supportive, compassionate, and even hard-working and are really blessed to be on a totally unique rock station that is a part of the culture of SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND. When will we retire? You’ll have to pry the microphone from our cold, dead hands.”

“There's only one thing better than rock 'n' roll, and that's our rock 'n' roll listeners," said AL. "HJY is one of a kind in so many ways, and our listeners' fierce loyalty is key to the station's success and our 30-year run. We're incredibly grateful to our listeners for letting us do what we love: playing AC/DC and METALLICA for breakfast and cracking lame jokes. It's a hell of a living! Thanks to iHEARTMEDIA for keeping us rocking.”

“I remember the day PAUL and AL signed on as the new morning show hosts at 94 HJY, replacing iconic morning talent CAROLYN FOX,” said WHJY PD DOUG PALMIERI. “They hit the ground running and never looked back, becoming a SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND institution. I’ve been lucky enough to work with them over much of their 30 years on 94 HJY and their humor, generosity and dedication to listeners are truly inspiring. Thirty years in one place performing at the highest level in this industry ain’t no joke, and these guys are the best in the business.”

“PAUL and AL have meant so much to so many in SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND,” said iHEARTMEDIA PROVIDENCE GM RHONDA LAPHAM. "Above the great content and comic relief, they have also made sure to involve themselves in multiple charities like AMOS HOUSE, BEST BUDDIES, Food-a-thons and the list goes on. It has been a real privilege for me to be able to work with both of them. They are wonderful people and we look forward to several more years of laughter with them.”

