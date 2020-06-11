Tyra Phillips (Womack)

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Jazz WEAA/BALTIMORE SUNDAY afternoon "GOSPEL GRACE" announcer TYRA PHILLIPS was shot and killed outside her home in the LAURAVILLE section of BALTIMORE WEDNESDAY night, reports the BALTIMORE SUN. Police were called to the home before 9p (ET) WEDNESDAY and found PHILLIPS (real name TYRA WOMACK) with gunshot wounds, and she was taken to JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL, where she was pronounced dead. She was 57.

PHILLIPS, who also worked as an Administrative Assistant for the U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, was heard on the show since 1989 with event listings and church updates aired mid-show. Police late THURSDAY said that they had identified a person of interest but gave no further details.

WEAA offers condolences and prayers to the family of our beloved Tyra Phillips (Womack). We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle ,sweet spirit today. Tyra was heard on Sunday's Gospel Grace programs for many years at WEAA. pic.twitter.com/KN9slCqA8d — WEAA889 (@WEAA889) June 11, 2020

