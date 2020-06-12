DeDe McGuire

Last night (6/11) COMPASS MEDIA's syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING aired a special DEDE’s FACEBOOK LIVE Community Conversation about race in AMERICA.

Those who joined in on the conversation included PM drive KIKI BROWN WAMO (107.3 THE BEAT)/PITTSBURGH (translator), WJMR (JAMMIN 98.3)/MILWAUKEE PD DON BLACK, KBLZ (102.7/105.9/)TYLER, TX OM DAVE MORELAND, and WYBC (94.3)/NEW HAVEN CT (local affiliate host) for DEDE IN THE MORNING, DARRYL HUCKABLE.

