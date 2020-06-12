Collaborating

LIVE NATION URBAN is celebrating BLACK MUSIC MONTH by collaborating with record labels to release exclusive musical content throughout JUNE.

The collaboration includes music videos, artist clips, live show recaps, interviews, and live performances.

The labels partnered in this endeavor include ATLANTIC RECORDS, COLUMBIA RECORDS, EPIC RECORDS, INTERSCOPE RECORDS, and MOTOWN RECORDS. The content will be available across each specific record label and LIVE NATION URBAN social channels.

LIVE NATION URBAN VP/Business Development & Operations BRANDON PANKEY said, “Black Music has been at the epicenter of global culture for generations. LIVE NATION URBAN is proud to partner with iconic labels across BLACK MUSIC MONTH to celebrate our music in a time of transformative change in the UNITED STATES and in the world.”

In addition, LIVE NATION's URBAN “MEET THE FOUNDERS” series airs weekly and features record label execs in conversation about their history within the industry and how Black music has influenced their career.

LIVE NATION URBAN in conjunction with THE ROOTS and TWO ONE FIVE ENTERTAINMENT have been at the forefront of promoting and producing virtual content during this time. Click here to view more on THE ROOTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

