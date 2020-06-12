Bruce Gillmer

VIACOMCBS INC. taps BRUCE GILLMER as Pres./Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events at VIACOMCBS MEDIA NETWORKS. Reporting to Pres./CEO BOB BAKISH, GILLMER will guide the company’s strategy to, "align and optimize all music-driven initiatives across VIACOMCBS."

“BRUCE is a driving force behind many of our most iconic moments in music,” said BAKISH. “Music is a thread uniting many of our brands, and I’m confident he will maximize the full power of our combined company’s portfolio to bring ViacomCBS’ global music events and programming to new heights.”

In his elevated role, GILLMER will form and chair a new cross-company initiative to coordinate VIACOMCBS’ music programming, talent and events strategy. With representation from VIACOMCBS networks, the VIACOMCBS Music Council will focus on leveraging the company’s global scale, talent partnerships and production expertise to extend its leadership in this space.

GILLMER will also lead the strategy for and development of music content on VIACOMCBS’ expanded streaming offering.

