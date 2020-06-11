No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (6/12).

Applying for STAs were WMUZ RADIO, INC. (WMUZ-A/TAYLOR, MI, daytime pattern at night due to switching problem), FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. (KFLT-F/TUCSON, AZ, increased HD RADIO power) and MINISTERIO RADIAL CRISTIANO DE SEBRING, INC. (WVDV-LP/SEBRING, FL, temporary site to restore service).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were LEWIS BROADCASTING, LLC (WJZI/DECATUR, IN, looking for new site) and JOHN PAUL II TRAINING CENTER FOR THE NEW EVANGELIZATION, INC (WJPV-LP/GAINESVILLE, GA, software problems).

And NEVADA PUBLIC RADIO has closed on the sale of noncommercial News-Talk KSGU/ST. GEORGE, UT to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $382,000.

Also, the SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER reports that ZIMMER RADIO has reached the letter of intent stage to buy MEYER COMMUNICATIONS for an undisclosed price. MEYER owns News-Talk KWTO-A-K227AO, Country KTXR (101.3 THE OUTLAW), Sports KWTO-F (THE JOCK 98.7), and Adult Standards KBFL-A-K245CA/SPRINGFIELD, MO.

