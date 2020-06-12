Ross

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KPEL-F/LAFAYETTE, LA 2-4p (CT) host CAROL ROSS has exited the station.

ROSS, who had been with KPEL for 21 years in various capacities over the years, including VP/Station Manager, announced the end of her show on FACEBOOK, adapting ROBERT FROST's lines with a local reference as "Two roads diverged at the bayou side and sorry I could not travel both, I tell this tale with a sigh. Two roads diverged at the bayou side and I, I took the one less traveled by. And that has made all the difference."

KPEL Brand Manager ROB KIRKPATRICK told the ACADIANA ADVOCATE that the issue involved something that inadvertently aired during a commercial break, but said the "internal issue" was resolved amicably and ROSS made the decision to end the show. He added that a new local show will replace ROSS, with an announcement coming SUNDAY (6/14).

« see more Net News