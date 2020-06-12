Ellis (Photo: WUWM)

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Classical-News-Talk WKSU/KENT-AKRON, OH PD ELE ELLIS is joining UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE News-Talk WUWM/MILWAUKEE as Content Mgr., effective JULY 1st. ELLIS is a former PD at ISOTHERMAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE Triple A WNCW/SPINDALE, NC and BOISE STATE RADIO.

“We are so pleased to have ELE join our WUWM team,” said GM JOHN HESS. “Her experience in public radio programming is a huge asset and will help position the station for the future.”

