Denver AM Drive Job Opening

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER morning co-host GUY DAVID has departed the station, where TRACY DIXON remains in mornings alongside producer PATRICK KNIGHT. DAVID joined the KYGO morning show in 2017 from MOUNTAIN DOG MEDIA Country WFON (107.1 THE BULL)/FOND DU LAC, WI (NET NEWS 3/17/17).

KYGO PD BRIAN MICHEL is seeking a replacement, with a preferred five years of experience hosting a high profile morning show. He’s also looking for a great storyteller and team player who is open to coaching. Check out the job listing on the BONNEVILLE careers site here, and reach out to MICHEL here.

