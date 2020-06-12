Neel

Congratulations to BRISTOL BROADCASTING COMPANY Country WXBQ/Tri-Cities, TN/VA midday host REGGIE NEEL, who will celebrate 40 years at the station TOMORROW (6/13). NEEL, a VIETNAM-era U.S. ARMY veteran who was stationed in GERMANY, began his radio career in WYTHEVILLE, VA, and also worked in CHRISTIANSBURG, VA before coming to work iat WXBQ in 1980.

PD NIKKI THOMAS calls him, “one of the most beloved people in the TRI CITIES,” adding, “He’s the best. Such a sweet human being.”

NEEL likes to say he has been at WXBQ longer than its rabbit mascot, but he has a better suit and gets his picture on the billboards! Congratulate him here.

