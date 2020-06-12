Fisher

Longtime SALT LAKE CITY radio personality SCOTT FISHER is retiring from iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KODJ, where he most recently hosted 10a-3p (MT) weekdays.

In a letter to listeners posted at the station's website, FISHER, a veteran of stations like WHYI (Y100) and WQAM-A/MIAMI and WSAI-A/CINCINNATI, recounted his move to UTAH to take a radio job in 1982 and noted that despite assuming he'd be there for a short time before moving to a larger market, "Almost 38 years later, I’m still here, still on the radio, and thoroughly a Utahn."

FISHER, who worked at KFMY (K96)/PROVO and had a 16 year run on KISN/SALT LAKE CITY (1986-2002) before joining KODJ thanked listeners and his co-hosts over the years and noted that he will continue to host the syndicated weekly show "EXTREME GENES - AMERICA'S FAMILY HISTORY SHOW," distributed by SKIP JOECKEL's TALK SHOWS USA and airing on sister News-Talk KNRS.

