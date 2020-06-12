Fighting Irish Radio

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING has reached a new 5-year deal to extend its rights to air NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY sports in the SOUTH BEND, IN market, home to the school. The deal covers football, men's basketball, and hockey, and adds women's basketball.

Under the deal, Sports WSBT-A-W241AD and Hot AC WNSN (SUNNY 101.5) will air football games as the SOUTH BEND affiliate, while WSBT will also air men's basketball and women's basketball. Hockey will air on Classic Rock WZOC (Z94.3).

“It’s been a great couple of weeks for MID-WEST FAMILY,” said GM BILL GAMBLE. “We purchased a building and are moving back to downtown SOUTH BEND, and now we are thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with NOTRE DAME.

“Our stations have been the home of NOTRE DAME sports since 2008. We look forward to continuing that tradition and giving our audiences even more access to the NOTRE DAME sports they love.”

