Diversity Moves

A memo from ENTERCOM CEO DAVID FIELD to the company's staff announced the formation of a diversity task force and other steps the PHILADELPHIA-based broadcasting group is taking towards a more diverse organization.

ENTERCOM has formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force headed by VP/Social Impact SARAH HARRIS and ATLANTA SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY and including Urban WVEE (V-103) and News-Talk WAOK-A/ATLANTA Brand Manager/Urban Format Leader REGGIE ROUSE, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS Co-Head JENNA WEISS-BERMAN, EVP/Deputy General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer MIKE DASH, HOUSTON DOS ALANA LUJAN, SVP/Training, Development and Diversity DEBORAH KANE, and RADIO.COM Video Engineer KHIRLU BURTON. The company has joined the CEO ACTION FOR DIVERSITY & INCLUSION.

As for additional steps, FIELD wrote, "We will enhance our recruitment, training and career development efforts with an eye on equity and inclusion for talented employees across the board. In addition, we will explore establishing a partnership with one of AMERICA’s historically black colleges and universities to develop internship opportunities and recruitment pipelines for the next generation of talent entering the workforce." Pledging to work to "eradicate unconscious bias in our company," FIELD, citing ENTERCOM's community activity, said, "we are adding diversity, equity and inclusion as one of ENTERCOM’s social impact pillars. Additionally, we will work to develop important relationships with one or more of the nation’s leading non-profit organizations focused on equity and discrimination to support their important work."

