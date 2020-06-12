Q1

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP first quarter net revenue was flat year to year at $57.7 million, credited to strong political revenue and increases from digital ads, esports, and the addition of WDMK/DETROIT, offset by losses in commercial ad and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with net income falling from a gain of $1.4 million to a loss of $8.8 million (5 to -32 cents/diluted share); the income totals included $6.8 million in non-cash impairment losses for 2020 and a $3.5 million gain on dispositions for 2019.

CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, “During the first quarter, the broadcast industry experienced a rapid deterioration in market conditions brought on by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant decline in commercial advertising revenue in MARCH. Despite these challenges, first quarter net revenue was $57.7 million, primarily reflecting strong performance across our station clusters in seven markets during the months of JANUARY and FEBRUARY driven by robust political ad spending and contributions from WDMK-FM, as well as significant growth in digital and esports revenue. However, our top-line growth was not able to fully offset the acute challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three-month period, resulting in a year-over-year decline in first quarter SOI and Free Cash Flow.

“During the first quarter, we continued to advance our digital transformation and revenue diversification initiatives across the Company. In this regard, BEASLEY generated digital revenue growth of approximately 49% on a year-over-year basis, with digital accounting for approximately 9% of total first quarter revenue, compared to 6% of total revenue in the prior year period. In addition, BEASLEY launched the first major esports event featuring the HOUSTON OUTLAWS, which the Company acquired in November 2019, securing several new sponsorships as the team began competing in BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT’s OVERWATCH LEAGUE matches in FEBRUARY. With our focus on quality content production and consumer engagement, we are growing audience share across our digital and esports platforms while delivering multi-platform turnkey marketing solutions to advertisers and brands. Overall, we are pleased with the momentum and trajectory of these digital and esports initiatives, which have been less impacted by COVID-19, and look forward to this growth trend continuing throughout the remainder of the year and beyond.

“Since the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, we implemented immediate actions to adapt our business to protect our employees and preserve liquidity in order to best position the Company, our stations, our digital operations, and our esports interests for renewed long-term success. In this regard, we have quickly implemented several changes across the Company including reducing operating expenses and corporate overhead, decreasing selling, general and administrative costs and realigning our company-wide cost structure to preserve cash.

“BEASLEY expects these actions to reduce total annual operating expenses by approximately $21 million compared to full year 2019 levels, to offset the reduction in traditional advertising revenue that has occurred as a result of the pandemic. Notably, while mandated stay at home orders severely impacted advertising revenue in MARCH, APRIL, and MAY, we have seen recent increases in advertising activity in markets that have re-opened, with MAY advertising revenues ahead of April, and bookings for JUNE, as of today, already exceeding MAY’s results.

“In addition to our company-wide cost cutting initiatives, Beasley is committed to using every resource available to support our balance sheet and capital structure. In this regard, as previously announced, we are working with our credit facility lenders to obtain an amendment that will provide the financial flexibility we need in this challenging environment to prepare our business for the full re-opening of the economy. During the first quarter, we drew $7.5 million against our revolver and used cash from operations to make scheduled debt repayments of approximately $3.0 million and ended MARCH 31, 2020 with total outstanding debt of $267 million. In addition, the Board of Directors has suspended future quarterly dividends until the significant uncertainty of the current situation has passed and it is determined that resumption of dividend payments is in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders.

“BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP takes our commitment to the communities we serve very seriously, and our mission, as it always has been for nearly six decades as broadcasters, is to deliver high-quality, premium local content and critical safety information to our listeners across all traditional and digital media platforms. Now, more than ever, people need a trusted, relied upon source of news and entertainment that connects them to their local communities, and I am proud of our teams for their perseverance in upholding this commitment despite the unique and evolving challenges facing the country now.

“We believe our strong local radio and digital platform and competitive positions in our markets combined with the experience of our team and the actions we are taking to reduce costs and support our balance sheet and liquidity position will be key factors in our ability to recover from this crisis. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our strategic priorities of realizing synergy targets, reducing debt and leverage, taking advantage of political revenue opportunities and benefiting from our esports investments and operations. While we cannot predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our operations, BEASLEY intends to continue to actively manage our business to best position the Company for the future, with the goal of delivering exceptional content and services to our listeners, advertisers, online users and esports fans, while creating new value for our shareholders including through our revenue diversification initiatives, which are creating new opportunities for future growth.”

