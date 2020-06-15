New Show

Christian Hip Hop artist and radio host BIG REDD has gone into syndication with "THE BIG REDD RADIO SHOW," a one-hour weekly show that has launched with eight initial affiliates, including WISDOM, LLC Gospel WAAW (SHOUT 94.7)/AUGUSTA, GA and FAITH & LOVE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH low power Gospel WQCN-LP (CHOICE 105.3)/RICHMOND, VA as well as six online stations. The debut was preceded by an INSTAGRAM Live "pre-launch party" with Bishop HERBERT BAILEY, CJ KING, and ERICA CAMPBELL.

BIG REDD, most recently at AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE Gospel WJTB-HD3-W240AX (MILLENNIAL FM 95.9)/COLUMBIA, SC, said, “With everything that our world is going through, people need hope. They need inspiration. My prayer is that this show reaches people in an approachable, relatable, and refreshing way.”

Find out more at bigreddradioshow.com.

