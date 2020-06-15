Now On 3WV

ALL ACCESS has learned that SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWWV (97.5 3WV)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA is adding the syndicated BOB & TOM SHOW to mornings beginning TODAY (6/15), replacing the “BIG GREASY BREAKFAST” with WWWV PD "HIGHWAY JOHN" SPANGLER and MAX HOECKER. HOECKER, who was also the Imaging Director, has exited the station.

With the move to BOB & TOM in mornings, SPANGLER will move to afternoons, with TAWNE HAYES moving from 12-6p to 10a-2p (ET).

