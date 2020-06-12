New Deal

ATLAS MUSIC PUBLISHING has entered into a worldwide exclusive administration and marketing deal with publishing company, MEMORY LANE MUSIC GROUP.

ATLAS MUSIC PUBLISHING COO PHIL CIALDELLA said, We are very excited to be working with MARK & his team to represent the MEMORY LANE song catalog and its many esteemed clients globally, to help find & create new opportunities for these great musical works and the great songwriters behind them. MEMORY LANE is a truly independent, family-owned music publisher that has spanned generations, with a diversity of repertoire that the ATLAS team is thrilled to be a part of. Our work alongside MARK in the industry advocating for the rights of independent songwriters & music publishers over the years makes this a natural fit for everyone involved, and we look forward to continuing that relationship in this mutually-beneficial & strengthened capacity.”

MEMORY LANE MUSIC GROUP Pres./CEO MARK SPIER commented, “We’ve always been proud to be an independent music publisher that works hard for our clients, going the extra mile whenever we can. In ATLAS, we’ve found a partner with the same approach. It’s a challenging time in the music industry, especially for indie publishers, and we’re thrilled to be working with ATLAS’s experienced and adept team as we navigate those challenges.”

