BLUESTEM STUDIOS in WEATHERFORD, TX, the longtime home of KCCS PRODUCTIONS’ “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40,” will soon have a new owner. Local public community school WEATHERFORD COLLEGE is acquiring the state-of-the-art facility under a donation/purchase agreement, whereby a majority of the building will be donated by the KINGSLEY estate, with a portion purchased by the college. KCCS PRODUCTIONS’ NAN KINGSLEY, the wife and business partner of the late BOB KINGSLEY, is making the donation.

The agreement was finalized during a meeting of the school’s board of trustees last week. The studio is located near the Alkek Fine Arts Center on the college campus. The facility will be named the NAN and BOB KINGSLEY Building.

“We are extremely appreciative of the generosity of NAN and BOB KINGSLEY,” said WEATHERFORD COLLEGE Pres. DR. TOD ALLEN FARMER. “Their gift will benefit countless students for generations to come, all while honoring the memory and hall of fame career of BOB KINGSLEY.”

KINGSLEY passed away last OCTOBER. HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE morning host FITZ took over as host of “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40” in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/19/19).

