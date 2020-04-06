Davis

KING CITY COMMUNICATIONS Ops/Dir. MICHAEL DAVIS celebrates 30 years TODAY (6/16). He oversees Country KRKC-AM and 104.9 K285FW, as well as Top 40 KRKC (KC102 TODAY”s HITS) -- both serving MONTEREY, CA.

DAVIS said, "I've been granted a lifetime of opportunity on top of my two previous gigs -- KNAC/LOS ANGELES (1989-1990) and KFMG/ALBUQUERQUE (1984-1988). Perseverance, dignity, integrity and respect for the listeners and our KRKC clients is paramount. My appreciation to BILL GITTLER, LOLA R. BERLIN, MARK FITZMAYER, DARREN NUTT and all who've made KRKC incredible over three decades. And, of course, gratitude to my parents, grandparents and the DAVIS family."

