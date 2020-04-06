Ashley Calhoun

ASHLEY CALHOUN has been promoted to SVP/Head of Creative of PULSE MUSIC GROUP, upped from VP/A&R. The announcement comes from SCOTT CUTLER and JOSH ABRAHAM, co-CEOs of PULSE.

In her new role, CALHOUN will be responsible for leading PULSE’s A&R team and overseeing the company’s creative strategy.

“ASHLEY has consistently proven that she is a remarkable A&R executive adept at curating globally impactful music,” said SCOTT CUTLER and JOSH ABRAHAM. “She has the ear for talent, an authentic connection to our songwriters, and the right instincts and industry relationships. PULSE was built by songwriters for the modern songwriter culture and, with ASHLEY at the helm of our creative team, we know that PULSE will continue to be a world class incubator for culturally relevant songs. We are thrilled to recognize all of ASHLEY’s achievements at PULSE with this well-deserved promotion.”

CALHOUN said, “PULSE provides a sanctuary for clients at all stages of their careers, from young songwriters to the biggest names in music. Our young, driven and diverse A&R team is attracting the most cutting-edge, globally revered creators—I think the music community sees how determined we are to create career-defining moments for our writers and how successful PULSE has been at landing those big opportunities. I’m thankful to SCOTT and JOSH for this promotion and look forward to more big things ahead as we continue building the best A&R team in the business.”

