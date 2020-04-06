Help For Local Small Businesses

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP OAHU has found a creative way to help out local small businesses that have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic - by giving away a $25,000 advertising campaign.

PMG/OAHU Market Manager DAVID BARONFELD said, "With so many businesses on OAHU having been closed for months and financially stretched beyond their breaking point, it only seems proper to give back to our community as best we can. Winning a $25,000 advertising campaign will be a lifeline for some businesses that PMG is honored to provide."

The ad campaign will run on the group's HONOLULU stations: Top 40 KDDB (102.7 DA BOMB), Rhythm AC KUMU (94.7 KUMU), Reggae KQMQ (HI93) and AC KPOI (105.9 THE WAVE). PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP will assist the winning business in creating their campaign.

The deadline for entries is JULY 10th and the winning business will be announced across the PMG radio stations JULY 13th. Small, local businesses who wish to apply are being directed to each station's website for information.

