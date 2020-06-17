Charese Fruge, Keisha Nicole

This week's ALL ACCESS WOMEN TO WATCH feature finds MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE in conversation with KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON 'Queen Of Middays' (AND morning show co-host) KEISHA NICOLE. The article traces NICOLE's career path, from sleeping on the station couch as the receptionist/weekend jock at KDAY/LOS ANGELES to holding down significant air time in two different dayparts in market #6.

NICOLE details the role that the station continues to play following the murder of HOUSTON native GEORGE FLOYD in MINNEAPOLIS, and how she and her colleagues have been a rock for the community. She said, “We opened the phone lines to allow callers to express how they felt during this time and some of his friends called in to speak to his legacy. He was mentor to many young men here in HOUSTON so it's very personal.”

Both CHARESE FRUGE and KEISHA NICOLE were close with WNOW-HD3-W286CM (LAGRANDE 105.1)/INDIANAPOLIS PD/PM Drive host GRISEL BARAJAS, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend (NET NEWS 6/15), and NICOLE was kind enough to share a message that she'd recently received from BARAJAS, that reads in part “Keep humble, keep working, keep striving, don't lose the essence of who you are along the way. Take time to make friends, take time to expand your heart and your mind. Keep doing something because you still have passion for it, not because you must."

