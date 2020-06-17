BTS (Big Hit)

K-Pop superstars BTS hit a new milestone in the COVID-19 world by generating nearly $20 million in sales for its pay-per-view livestream, "BANG BANG CON The Live" event, which took place last SUNDAY (JUNE 14th).

The virtual concert attracted a peak of 756,600 viewers simultaneously from 107 countries, the largest-ever for a virtual concert. The band's record label BIG HIT noted the audience was equal to 15 shows at a 60,000-capacity stadium.

The online concert charged $35 for a pre-ordered ticket, or $26 for BTS fan club members, which added 10,000 new members as a result.

‘BANG BANG CON The Live’ marked the first collaboration between SEOUL-based BIG HIT and U.S. live streaming/video production company, KISWE MOBILE.

