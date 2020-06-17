Chargers Spanish Flagship

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS football will air on ESTRELLA MEDIA Regional Mexican KBUE-KBUA (QUE BUENA 105.5/94.3)/LOS ANGELES and ESTRELLA TV O&O KRCA-TV/LOS ANGELES under a new multi-year deal. The radio station will air all preseason, regular season, and postseason games, while the TV station will air app preseason games and a weekly CHARGERS series during the regular season. The CHARGERS, who will move into the new SOFI STADIUM in INGLEWOOD this season, were previously heard on crosstown LOTUS Regional Mexican Oldies KFWB-A (LA MERA MERA 980)

"ESTRELLA MEDIA is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, and their vision for how they want to incorporate the CHARGERS across their media platforms has everyone in our organization excited," said CHARGERS Pres. of Business Operations A.G. SPANOS. "With this being a year-round media partnership that extends well beyond just executing game broadcasts, we have created an avenue to even better serve our Latino fanbase which is, by percentage, the largest in the entire NFL. While we're extremely active with community events in predominantly Latino neighborhoods across LOS ANGELES and ORANGE counties, this partnership further ensures that our Spanish-speaking fans always feel connected to their team. We are proud and excited to welcome ESTRELLA MEDIA to the CHARGERS family."

ESTRELLA MEDIA CEO PETER MARKHAM said, "We are excited to partner with the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS organization as their exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster and media partner. Diversity and community engagement are core values for both of our organizations, and we strongly believe this will be a great partnership. We are proud to be part of the powder blue and gold family and look forward to doing extraordinary things together for Latino CHARGERS fans in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA."

