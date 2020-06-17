New Originals

AUDIBLE has announced a slate of new scripted Audible Originals debuting this SUMMER.

“We strive to take the art of audio storytelling to the next level with all AUDIBLE Originals,” said AUDIBLE ORIGINALS Editor-in-Chief DAVID BLUM. “Each of these projects feature narratives written and performed to create intimate and unique listening experiences, and showcase an extraordinary roster of talented performers and artists.” He added: “We are proud to introduce these new programs to our listeners, and add them to AUDIBLE’s growing library of scripted series that offer listeners the premium content they’ve come to expect.”

The new additions include the 10-part "PHREAKS," the story of '70s phone hackers, produced with SHORTBITS and starring CHRISTIAN SLATER, CARRIE COON, BEN MCKENZIE, JUSTICE SMITH, and BREE KLAUSER; "YARD WORK," a novella by DAVID KOEPP with KEVIN BACON; "EAT SH*T KENNY DANIELS," produced by PROPAGATE's BIG BREAKFAST with ALICIA SILVERSTONE as a woman revisiting a moment from her past; and "VROOM VROOM," produced with STUDIO71 and starring ANDY RICHER, YVETTE NICOLE BROWN, JOHN DIMAGGIO.

