Trio Of New Ones

This week's additions to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK include three debuts.

TUESDAY (6/16) saw writer and former CRACKED.COM editor ROBERT EVANS and rapper JASON (PROPAGANDA) PETTY hosting a new series, "BEHIND THE POLICE," looking at the history of policing in AMERICA and how it became violent; also on TUESDAY, a new PGA golf betting show, "LONG SHOTS," made its maiden voyage, hosted by BRADY CANNON and WES REYNOLDS; and on WEDNESDAY, DJ VLAD launched "THE VLADTV PODCAST" by interviewing D.L. HUGHLEY.

