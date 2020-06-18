-
iHeartPodcast Network Launches Three More Shows
June 18, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
This week's additions to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK include three debuts.
TUESDAY (6/16) saw writer and former CRACKED.COM editor ROBERT EVANS and rapper JASON (PROPAGANDA) PETTY hosting a new series, "BEHIND THE POLICE," looking at the history of policing in AMERICA and how it became violent; also on TUESDAY, a new PGA golf betting show, "LONG SHOTS," made its maiden voyage, hosted by BRADY CANNON and WES REYNOLDS; and on WEDNESDAY, DJ VLAD launched "THE VLADTV PODCAST" by interviewing D.L. HUGHLEY.
