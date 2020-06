Wake Up With Someone New!

HUTTON BROADCASTING Rhythmic Hot AC KLBU (JAM'N 94.7)/SANTA FE, NM has added THE HACKER MORNING SHOW, based at STARLIGHT BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KLHB (WILD 105.5)/CORPUS CHRISTI, beginning JUNE 29th.

The show, with TOMMY 'THE HACKER' HURTADO, ANGEL DEE, and DJ EDGE, replaces ELVIS DURAN in the 7-10a (MT) slot on JAM'N 94.7.

