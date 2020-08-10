My Chemical Romance

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has issued a statement on their website announcing make-up dates for their 2020 tour in the new year.

"As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

"We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.

"All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase. For cities with multiple nights, tickets will be honored as follows:

PRUDENTIAL CENTER, NEWARK, NJ

9/22/20 > 9/21/21

9/23/20 > 9/22/21

THE FORUM, LOS ANGELES

10/8/20 > 10/11/21

10/13/20 > 10/12/21

10/14/20 > 10/14/21

10/16/20 > 10/17/21

"All rescheduled tour dates can be found on the website.

"It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon."

xoxo MCR

« see more Net News