ALPHA MEDIA Talk KNZR/BAKERSFIELD have added LUG NUT LARRY 'Crusin' To The Oldies Show" on SATURDAYs 1p-3p (PT) to its regularly scheduled time on SUNDAYS 12p-3p (PT).

ALPHA MEDIA BAKERSFIELD GM JEREMY PRICE commented, “What better way to meet this increased demand for great music than to add another day of programming for LUG NUT LARRY’s 'Cruisin’ To The Oldies!!'”

In his trademarked thick LOUISIANA drawl, LUG NUT boasted, "Egahdfd dja jdg jdfjad." What he meant to say was, “I’m speechless, you should listen!!! KERN COUNTY has a huge car enthusiast culture that loves to cruise and why not give ‘em the soundtrack to cruise to?”

LUG NUT LARRY is also the Co-Chair of the BAKERSFIELD CAR CLUB COUNCIL for over seven years and has helped raise more than $500,000 for the SOCIETY FOR DISABLED CHILDREN (over 24 years) as well as over $30,000 for the BAKERSFIELD FIREFIGHTER BURN FOUNDATION.

