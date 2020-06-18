Hildur Gudnadottir

WISE MUSIC GROUP has renewed a worldwide publishing relationship with OSCAR-winning ICELANDIC composer HILDUR GUDNADOTTIR.

GUDNADOTTIR scored TODD PHILLIPS' "Joker," earning an OSCAR, GOLDEN GLOBE and BATFA for Best Original Score. She garnered a PRIMETIME EMMY and a GRAMMY for scoring HBO’s acclaimed mini-series “Chernobyl” and was named Television Composer of the Year at the 2019 WORLD SOUNDTRACK AWRDS in GHENT.

Currently working on a new solo album for the classical music label DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON, as well as composing for video games which will further showcase her use of modular electroacoustic instruments,

WISE MUSIC GROUP EVP commented, “WISE MUSIC is thrilled to continue representing HILDUR and her singular musical vision. Our truly international publishing services as well as catalog spanning all genres from contemporary orchestral masterpieces to evergreen pop hits, makes us uniquely suited to support her journey.”

