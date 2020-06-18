New Format

TYLER MEDIA Sports KRXO-A-K300CY (107.9 THE FRANCHISE)/TULSA has flipped to a Spanish-language format, reports the TULSA WORLD. The station became Spanish Hits RITMO 107.9 this week.

TYLER MEDIA also owns UNIVISION affiliate KUTU-CD (UNIVISION 25), TELEMUNDO affiliate KUTU-CD-2 (TELEMUNDO 25.2), and Regional Mexican KTUZ-A-K270BK (LA Z 101.9FM) in the TULSA market.

