Longtime radio newsman and talk radio programmer SKIP ESSICK has retired from his part-time duties as morning news anchor for the ONE PUTT BROADCASTING stations in FRESNO and the DESERT BROADCASTERS stations in PALM SPRINGS, effective JUNE 30th.

ESSICK, who programmed stations like KMJ-A-F/FRESNO, WJR-A/DETROIT, WHAS-A/LOUISVILLE, WSPD-A/TOLEDO, and WOOD-A/GRAND RAPIDS, served as Regional VP/Market Manager for CLEAR CHANNEL in WESTERN MICHIGAN, and consulted and partly owned KGED-A (AM 1680 THE ANSWER)/FRESNO, tells ALL ACCESS that he "semi-retired" three years ago but returned to do morning news for the FRESNO and PALM BEACH stations and has now "decided to hang it up and sleep in," though he adds that he's "not sure I'll stay retired."

In the meantime, ESSICK is relating his career memories on his blog, "signing off." Read ESSICK's stories by clicking here.

