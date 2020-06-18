-
Murphy, Sam And Jodi Adds Markets
June 18, 2020 at 6:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MURPHY, SAM AND JODI, the syndicated AC/Classic Hits morning show adds new markets including IHEARTMEDIA KGBX/SPRINGFIELD, MO, IHEARTMEDIA KMXA/MINOT, ND, GLOBECOM KKHA/MARKHAM, TX, NICOLET BROADCASTING WRKU/STURGEON BAY, WI and BOWMAN BROADCASTING WFTZ/MANCHESTER, TN.
For more information visit www.murphysamandjodi.com or contact JUNE COLBERT at june@colbertmediagroup.com or (615) 202-5900.
-