New Affiliates

MURPHY, SAM AND JODI, the syndicated AC/Classic Hits morning show adds new markets including IHEARTMEDIA KGBX/SPRINGFIELD, MO, IHEARTMEDIA KMXA/MINOT, ND, GLOBECOM KKHA/MARKHAM, TX, NICOLET BROADCASTING WRKU/STURGEON BAY, WI and BOWMAN BROADCASTING WFTZ/MANCHESTER, TN.

For more information visit www.murphysamandjodi.com or contact JUNE COLBERT at june@colbertmediagroup.com or (615) 202-5900.

