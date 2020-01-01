Championship Memories

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND is celebrating the fourth anniversary TODAY (6/19) of the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS' NBA championship with the "ESPN CLEVELAND BLOCK Party," a day-long series of fan memories, interviews, and play-by-play clips.

The day's programming is devoted to recalling the 2016 Game 7 win over the 73-win GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS on JUNE 19, 2016, highlighted by LEBRON JAMES' block of ANDRE IGUODALA's layup with less than two minutes left and the game tied (hence the "BLOCK Party" theme), and KYRIE IRVING's three-pointer to give the CAVS the lead they held onto for the final minute.

Fans will be sharing their memories in calls to the station and posts on social media. Guests will include ESPN's STEPHEN A. SMITH, former CAVS GM and current NEW ORLEANS PELICANS GM DAVID GRIFFIN, and former CAVS guard and current ALABAMA STATE coach MO WILLIAMS.

« see more Net News