Hughley

Actor/Comedian & REACH MEDIA syndicated host D.L. HUGHLEY went on SIRIUSXM’s “THE JOE MADISON SHOW” to discuss his new book, "SURRENDER, WHITE PEOPLE! OUR UNCONDITIONAL TERMS FOR PEACE."

HUGHELY told MADISON, "If you want to write a book that's timely, write a book about race. Policing hasn't changed for a simple reason, policing for Black people has been what it always is.

"It doesn't need to be reformed, it needs to be destroyed and built all over again. Because they are doing exactly what they've always done. And now, the world just has had a sea change”

The pair also discussed whether the WASHINGTON REDSKINS should change their name.

HUGHLEY said, "If we want people to see our struggle and come to our aid, we need to do it when it's not necessarily our fight either. And the REDSKINS is just as disgusting and just as denigrating as the N-word, in my estimation.

"I think that if we stopped playing for them, we stopped supporting their gang. Let me tell you, without Black people, football would be rugby. And it is one of the clearest examples of how powerful we are."

To hear the interview, check here.

