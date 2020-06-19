Walk Of Fame

A new group of 35 entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio and Recording have been selected to receive stars on THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME by THE WALK OF FAME SELECTION PANEL of the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

Five-time GRAMMY, nine-time CMA and seven-time ACM Award-winning Country duo THE JUDDS are one of the musical acts that will receive a star on the world's most famous walkway. In the category of Recording, the other artists selected include: THE CHI-LITES, KELLY CLARKSON, MISSY ELLIOTT, ANA GABRIEL, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, DON MCCLEAN, SALT-N-PEPA, TRISHA YEARWOOD and CHARLIE PARKER (posthumous).

BIG BOY was selected in the category of Radio. NICK CANNON is among the honorees in the Television category.

These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held in JUNE and ratified by THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER’s Board of Directors. Walk of Famer/radio personality/Chair of the WALK OF FAME Panel ELLEN K announced the new honorees at 11a (PT) YESTERDAY (6/18).

