Thriving Roots

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION (AMAF) has revealed plans for "THRIVING ROOTS: A Virtual Community Music Conference," set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th 2020 (NET NEWS 6/18).

The conference will feature programming with ROSANNE CASH, JOHN LEVENTHAL, MAVIS STAPLES as well as AMAF Board Members JACKSON BROWNE, RHIANNON GIDDENS and T BONE BURNETT with more surprises to be revealed as the event approaches.

Taking place the week originally scheduled for The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s AMERICANAFEST, THRIVING ROOTS will bring the Americana music community together from across the world for three full days of engaging insight from its top industry professionals and leading artists. The conference will include over 50 industry and artist-led panel discussions, plus more than 40 special events filled with music.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, we know that there is a need now more than ever to feel connected,” said AMAF/AMA Executive Dir. JED HILLY. “With THRIVING ROOTS, we hope that our community will benefit from coming together in the comfort of their own homes to learn from each other and have timely conversations, while still having opportunities to network and enjoy great music.”

The THRIVING ROOTS platform will enable attendees to set up individual profiles so they can chat through private messaging, hold open discussions on a forum and schedule one-on-one video meetings. In addition to these networking features, there will also be a live virtual exhibit hall spotlighting industry vendors from the music community.

The platform will launch ahead of the three-day virtual conference at a later date to be announced so attendees can personalize their online presence, customize their own daily schedule and begin networking with other attendees.

More programming information will be announced in late JULY. For the latest updates and passes visit americanamusic.org.

« see more Net News