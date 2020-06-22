The Blaze Accepting Listener Videos Starting June 22nd

LOTUS RADIO Active Rock KKBZ (105.1 THE BLAZE)/FRESNO, the station that launched the "Isolation Games" to help listener's deal with the "Shelter In Place" edicts during the COVID-19 pandemic (NET NEWS 4/16/20), is at it again. Starting MONDAY, JUNE 22nd the station is accepting video entries from listeners for their "Paper, Scissors, Rock" video contest with cash prizes for the winners.

KKBZ PD E CURTIS JOHNSON told ALL ACCESS, “What to do when you plan a viral marketing campaign in the middle of a viral pandemic? The solution is simple: execute the contest without ever using the 'V' word. Listeners are smart and will understand and 'spread' the promotion. KKBZ plans to follow this up with an emotional relief campaign for anyone named 'Karen' for all the abuse that name’s getting in social media."

KKBZ listeners can submit their entry from JUNE 22nd through JULY 16th, and the competition runs from JULY 18th through AUGUST 2nd.

Check out the "Paper, Scissors, Rock" commercial here and the video contest rules here.

« see more Net News