NSEMC Goes Virtual

COLLEGE BROADCASTERS, INC. has cancelled the 2020 live version of its NATIONAL STUDENT ELECTRONIC MEDIA CONVENTION, scheduled for BALTIMORE, and will hold it as a virtual event online instead.

The organization said in a release, "After reviewing the surveys and focus groups, as well as our contractual obligations to our host venue in BALTIMORE, we have made the difficult decision to transition this year’s NSEMC to a virtual event. A number of factors went into this decision, including the uncertain budgetary situation faced by many of our members, institutional travel freezes, the predicted spike in COVID-19 cases in late fall and the reality that many people are understandably uncomfortable traveling or gath- ering in groups right now."

The 2021 convention in ORLANDO remains scheduled for OCTOVER 27-30, 2021 in ORLANDO, and the 2022 event is slated to return to BALTIMORE at the HILTON BALTIMORE INNER HARBOR.

« see more Net News