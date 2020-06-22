New Platform

BARRY ALLEN is launching a new online platform for radio station on-air managers to use for station management. iPLAYRADIO.COM includes cluster management tools, multi-station assignment of air talent, on-air liners, live read copy, program logs, messaging, and the ability to manage talent in multiple clusters and markets. The platform allows managers to limit what talent sees to only the material they need; OMs can do the same for PDs, limiting access to just the content they need to see.

“Every station I worked for, it was common to send out liner reads on a Word doc that I emailed out weekly to my air staff, or things were on index cards in the studio,” said ALLEN, most recently PD/Mornings at AC KBFP (SUNNY 105.3)/BAKERSFIELD. “I usually had to send out multiple revisions a week from new liners coming in from sales and the national team. This was just one of my communication issues to local and remote talent. Something had to be easier than this!”

The service is scheduling demos and offering pricing for single stations, clusters, and national companies as well as barter options.Find out more at iPlayRadio.com or email ALLEN at barry@iplayradio.com.

