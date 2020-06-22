Hillgrove (Photo: WTAE-TV)

Longtime PITTSBURGH STEELERS and UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH football and men's basketball radio broadcaster BILL HILLGROVE was charged with DUI in MURRYSVILLE, PA last week, reports the PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW/TRIBLIVE.COM.

HILLGROVE, 80, allegedly crashed his car into the FERRI'S SHURSAVE supermarket and broke two windows; he then went inside, filled a prescription, and drove away. Police said that HILLGROVE told them he "had a couple beers" before the incident and the car "just got away from me, and a breathalyzer test gave a BAC reading of 0.16%, twice the legal limit. He faces a preliminary hearing on AUGUST 11th.

HILLGROVE calls the STEELERS games on a network headed by iHEARTMEDIA Rock WDVE/PITTSBURGH and the PITT PANTHERS on ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH. He has called STEELERS games since 1994 and PANTHERS basketball since 1969 and football since 1970 as color commentator and 1974 as play-by-play voice, and also has served as sports anchor and, more recently, STEELERS Insider for HEARST ABC affiliate WTAE-TV.

