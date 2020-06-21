President TRUMP and his team were not only disappointed with the indoor turnout at BOK CENTER in TULSA (6/20) for his first rally in many months, tagged at 6,200 by TULSA officials, out of a possible 19,000 capacity -- and even more disappointed when the outdoor overflow rally venue was cancelled as only a reported 25 fans showed up. P!NK, an outspoken critic, piled on.

TRUMP's campaign had originally announced that a million people had requested, and according to TOOFAB.COM, P!NK commented, "I don't know, there's a lot of people dressed as seats," while watching news footage from the rally talking about crowd sizes and tweeting:

Tik Tok Users Claim Victory

According to the NEW YORK TIMES, "TIKTOK TEENS are credited with pranking the TRUMP team into believeing that surge in demand was real. Hundreds of teenage TIKTOK users and K-POP fans say they’re at least partially responsible."

« see more Net News