WAY MEDIA, the Christian content ministry based in COLORADO SPRINGS, has made a series of promotions as President/CEO JOHN SCAGGS explains, “We’ve spent the last few months setting new priorities and goals, as well as restructuring our executive leadership team to meet these challenges."

KAWA/DALLAS-FORT WORTH GM TIM DUKES will remain in DALLAS and continues oversight of their stations in TENNESSEE, KENTUCKY, INDIANA, and ALABAMA in his new role as COO.

WAY MEDIA S.E. Regional Manager and WAYF/WEST PALM BEACH GM JIM MARSHALL is now VP/Broadcast Operations after 15 years with the company.

Longtime WAY MEDIA Dir/Finance MARSHA KLIMETZ is now VP/Administration, adding Human Resources to her responsibilities.

FARON DICE continues as Chief Content Officer with management of on-air and digital efforts, as well as branding and marketing. BJ O’NEAL’s continues to oversee donor and underwriting programs as Chief Development Officer, and technology remains under Chief Technology Officer DEAN SIMS.

SCAGGS added, “I’m thrilled to have the expertise of these 6 leaders who love the LORD and HIS ministry through WAYFM, and I’m confident the addition of TIM, JIM, and MARSHA to our executive leadership will enhance the level of grace and excellence in our organization.”

