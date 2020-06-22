Tom Petty (photo: Sterling Munksgard - Shutterstock)

Seems that low turnout was not President TRUMP's only problem with this rally at BOK CENTER (6/20) in TULSA.

When he played TOM PETTY's 1989 anthem "I Won't Back Down" he did so without permission, and drew the anger of PETTY's family who filed for a cease & desist order.

"TRUMP was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the family said in a tweet SATURDAY.

"Both the late TOM PETTY and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. TOM PETTY would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together," according to the tweet.

You can read the entire family message, here:

« see more Net News